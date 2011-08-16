Kobe Bryant Got Into An Altercation In Church

Photo: AP Images

Kobe Bryant was involved in an alleged altercation in a church in San Diego this weekend, according to The L.A. Times.Bryant thought he saw a man taking cell phone pictures of him and his wife, and grabbed the phone, injuring the man’s wrist.



After Bryant looked at the phone, he saw no photos of himself or his wife. San Diego police are investigating.

Kobe has been in the public eye for scandal before…

