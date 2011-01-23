Kobe Bryant Picked The Wrong Fans To Call Idiots

Kobe Bryant is certainly used to being a polarising figure in the NBA, so it’s not surprising that he feels sympathy for Carmelo Anthony, whose home fans have turned on him.



Kobe’s been through plenty of controversy on his own, and though he’s beloved in Los Angeles, he’s seen and heard it all around the rest of the country. Bryant is obviously irked by a lack of loyalty from Denver fans, who he feels lack appreciation for what Carmelo has done for their team over the last decade.

It’s an understandable feeling, and one that LeBron James knows all to well with Cleveland. But for Kobe Bryant to call Denver Nuggets fans “idiots” for booing Melo is a pretty dumb move on his part. Sure, Kobe is entitled to his opinion, and he’s not necessarily wrong. But it’s never a wise move to criticise fans from another city.

Especially fans that already loathe you for events that transpired at the beginning of the decade. You remember, Kobe stayed at an Eagle, Colorado hotel and was accused of raping a 19-year-old in 2003. The sexual assault case against Kobe was eventually dropped and he was able to move past the embarrassing incident, but Denver fans have never forgotten or forgiven.

This is an instance where Bryant should have kept his mouth shut, no matter what his feelings are. Saying anything at all couldn’t have helped him, and considering the vitriol these fans already feel for Bryant, he’s sure to hear some unpleasant things anytime he sets foot in Colorado for the rest of his life.

To speak out on this issue seems like a page out of LeBron’s PR playbook, and not something we’re used to seeing from Bryant in recent years.

Bookmark the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.