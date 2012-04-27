Kobe Bryant: Blake Griffin Needs To 'Smack The F--- Out Of Somebody'

Photo: AP

Blake Griffin has been taking a lot of hard fouls this year, and everyone is getting tired of it, including Kobe Bryant.Bryant told ESPNLosAngeles.com that Griffin needs to step up and show the NBA who’s boss:



“I’d smack the f— out of somebody. I’ve known him for a while and he’s a really nice guy so I don’t know if he’d want to do that. But I would. I would’ve done it early in the year.

“Sometimes you have to say, ‘Look, you’re not going to do this to me. I’ll take two games but you’re not going to put my health at risk by injuring me potentially. It’s not going to happen.”

Griffin, being the classy guy he is, declined comment on the issue, he told ESPN:

“I’m not going to say anything. I’m not going to do anything. Right now, we’re playing for something bigger.”

