Kobe Bryant's Back Is Literally Sore From Carrying The Lakers

Kobe Bryant had a triple-double in the Lakers’ big 101-81 win over the Dallas Mavericks last night.



While the other three Lakers stars are all slumping through career-worst seasons, Kobe is having one of his best years ever. He’s the sole reason why LA is even within striking distance of a playoff spot.

He has put this team on his back at times, and last night in a postgame interview, he revealed that this exertion has taken its toll. Here’s the gem of a quote from Ben Bolch of the LA Times:

“‘I just got to push through it a little bit right now,’ said Bryant, who noted that his back and hamstrings were a little sore from so much mileage.”

Given Kobe’s demonstrated self-awareness, we’re assuming he said this to subtly let us know how much heavy lifting he’s doing for this team right now.

Even though he’s 34 years old, Kobe is averaging 38 minutes a night — the same number of minutes he played when he was 23.

He has missed just two games all year.

Right now the Lakers are tied with the Utah Jazz for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with seven games to go. So it’s going to take one final push from Kobe to make it to the postseason.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.