Kobe Bryant Spotted Hanging Out On Apple's Campus With Jony Ive

There is a black mamba on the loose in Cupertino.

Kobe Bryant was spotted hanging out on Apple’s campus, chatting with lead designer Jony Ive. Someone sent photo proof to Seth Weintraub at 9to5Mac.

Weintraub says “the scuttlebutt is that the meeting centered around upcoming products.”

Apple is reportedly exploring a line of health and fitness products, including the iWatch, which will do a bunch of fitness tracking. It also reportedly has Healthbook in the works, which is an app to collect health data.

It’s possible (however far fetched it sounds) that Ive was talking to Bryant about how technology could improve working out. It’s also possible Apple would want Bryant to be a celebrity endorser. It’s also possible Kobe is just a famous guy that wanted to talk to Apple executives. Or, maybe he wants to follow in Shaq’s footsteps and become a big tech guy.

Who knows!

Photo from 9to5Mac:

