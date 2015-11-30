Kobe Bryant announces he will retire at the end of the season

Kobe Bryant has announced that he will retire at the of the season, in a letter that was published at Derek Jeter’s websitre, The Players’ Tribune.

In the letter, titled “Dear Basketball,” Bryant ends months of speculation by writing that he has nothing left to give.

“This season is all I have left to give, Bryant writes. “My heart can take the pounding, my mind can handle the grind, but my body knows it’s time to say goodbye. And that’s OK. I’m ready to let you go.”

