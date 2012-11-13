Kobe Bryant's Profane Quote About The Lakers' Interim Coach Tells You Why They Fired Mike Brown

Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

The Lakers have won both games since firing Mike Brown on Friday, and Kobe Bryant has a very simple explanation why.Here’s what Kobe told ESPN’s Arash Markazi about interim coach Bernie Bickerstaff last night:



Kobe on Bickerstaff: “He’s good. He’s getting the f— out of the way.” — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 12, 2012

If we’re reading between the lines here, it seems like Kobe is implying that the old regime was over-coaching. Brown tried to install the Princeton offence — a structured system that slows down the game — and a lot of people felt he was minimizes his roster’s strengths.

This is a team with four Hall of Famers, and it sounds like Kobe thinks the coach should just roll the ball onto the court and let them do their thing.

Going forward, new coach Mike D’Antoni runs a fairly specific system, but it’s not as structured as the Princeton offence, and it should give the team more room for creativity. Even though we don’t think D’Antoni and this roster are a good fit, his system at least gives them more freedom.

In short, D’Antoni should be less in the way, which is how Kobe likes it.

