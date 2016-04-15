Kobe Bryant scored 60 points in his final game

Kobe Bryant went out in style.

It took a lot of shots (50 to be exact), but Bryant scored 60 points in his final NBA game on Wednesday night.

It was the 25th 50-point game in Kobe’s career. Only Wilt Chamberlain (118) and Michael Jordan (32) had more.

Here is the bucket that put him over 50.





Even Snoop Dog was getting into it. Fo shizzle.





