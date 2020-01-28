There are calls across the NBA world to honour Kobe Bryant's legacy, from retiring his numbers league-wide to changing the logo

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill Mark Cuban announced that no player would ever wear no. 24 for the Mavericks again, and now fans are calling on other teams to follow suit.

Many in and around the NBA are calling for the league to honour Kobe Bryant in special ways following his death.

Some have called for the league to retire his No. 24 while others would like the NBA logo changed to look like Bryant.

The Dallas Mavericks have already announced that they will retire Bryant’s number.

The NBA world was shocked on Sunday with the sudden death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others on board.

Bryant was one of the greatest ever to step foot on the basketball court and will be remembered as the best of many all-timers to wear the Lakers purple and gold.

Tributes and remembrances of Bryant poured in from former teammates, his NBA peers, and fans around the world as news of his death spread on Sunday. On the court, teams across the league took intentional 24-second shot clock violations to start their games, as a tribute to the no. 24 that Bryant wore through the latter half of his career.

On Sunday night, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban announced that the franchise would be retiring Bryant’s no. 24. “Kobe’s legacy transcends basketball, and our organisation has decided that the number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick,”Cuban said in a statement.

Fans celebrated Cuban and the Mavericks’ gesture, and called on other teams across the league to follow suit.

I think the best way for the NBA to honor Kobe is to retire his jersey numbers across the league. https://t.co/3qE0ZvwcjY — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) January 27, 2020

Mark Cuban retiring Kobe's number in Dallas is incredible. Retire it across the league — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) January 27, 2020

No NBA player should wear the number 24 ever again. Retire Kobe's number league wide. It's only right. https://t.co/hLlxDOmX6e — Sam White (@samwhiteout) January 27, 2020

The league needs to retire #24. No words can explain what this man did for basketball. Thank you Kobe ❤️ #MambaMentalityForever https://t.co/FXJfTP9KOX — thatoneguy (@Breezysmallz) January 27, 2020

Additionally, NBA fans called on the league to change its logo to Bryant’s silhouette, with more than 270,000 signing an online petition supporting the switch.

The NBA needs to change the logo to Kobe Bryant. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 26, 2020

Can the @NBA put proper respects on Kobe’s name and change the logo pic.twitter.com/JgXm7otVno — matt (@MattAskins) January 26, 2020

The NBA needs to change the logo to this immediately in honor of Kobe pic.twitter.com/Cwe2xIJs9j — NBA Best Matchups (@NBABestMatchups) January 27, 2020

Others suggested a tribute at the upcoming NBA All-Star game, with one team wearing no. 8 and the other wearing no. 24 in honour of Bryant.

NBA All-Star game Team Lebron should all wear #8 and Team Giannis #24 for Kobe — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 26, 2020

One small way to remember Kobe – one team wears 8 and the other 24 in the All-Star game — Patrick Kinahan (@PKKinahan) January 26, 2020

Dear @NBA , NBA All-Star game needs to be:

Team Kobe vs Team Bryant

One team wears 8 and one wears 24

Captains wear 2 for Gianna All NBA/Kobe Fans! — Coach Ramer (@Coach_Ramer) January 27, 2020

And others called for fans to keep the tradition of shouting out “Kobe!” while shooting a wad of paper into the nearest recycling bin.

to the generation that grew up shouting “KOBE!!” every time we threw something, don’t stop. don’t let that tradition die — lucy???????? (@lucyxncfc) January 26, 2020

Bryant is already set to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this year, but it’s clear that fans are still looking for more ways to celebrate his life and career.

