Kobe Bryant Wants $15 Million To Sign With An Italian Team

Photo: AP

Virtus Bologna desperately wants to add Kobe Bryant to their Italian basketball team. But $15 million desperate? That’s what Kobe told team officials he’ll need to sign, reported Bolognabasket.it.



Bolgona has already proposed several salary packages, including $800,000 per home game or $6.7 million for the entire season. The team was reportedly shocked by Kobe’s latest demand to double their initial offer.

Kobe is currently in Europe as part of a Nike-sponsored tour. He told reporters he is willing to listen to overseas offers.

“Anyone who wants to make me a proposal can call, from Greece or Europe.”

Depending on the length of the lockout, Kobe will want to sign somewhere to offset all the money he’ll be reportedly lending out to his fellow unemployed athletes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.