Watch Kobe Bryant Play 'Moonlight Sonata' In A Chinese Lenovo Ad

Laura Stampler

Apple isn’t the only tech company to boast piano capabilities in a commercial.

A new Chinese ad for PC maker Lenovo shows basketball star Kobe Bryant playing Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata.”

Almost all of the two minute long commercial is a smiling, clearly proud, Bryant playing accompanied by a string quartet.

“Lenovo is the fastest growing mobile brand in the world,” he says, opening the slow-paced commercial. “They always know how to deliver an incredible performance, and today is no exception. Enjoy the show.”

While this might seem like a surprising feat, Bryant has been sharing his “Moonlight Sonata” skills for months. He tweeted this message in January:

