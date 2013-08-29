Watch Kobe Bryant Play 'Moonlight Sonata' In A Chinese Lenovo Ad

Apple isn’t the only tech company to boast piano capabilities in a commercial.

A new Chinese ad for PC maker Lenovo shows basketball star Kobe Bryant playing Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata.”

Almost all of the two minute long commercial is a smiling, clearly proud, Bryant playing accompanied by a string quartet.

“Lenovo is the fastest growing mobile brand in the world,” he says, opening the slow-paced commercial. “They always know how to deliver an incredible performance, and today is no exception. Enjoy the show.”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

While this might seem like a surprising feat, Bryant has been sharing his “Moonlight Sonata” skills for months. He tweeted this message in January:

Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata calms me down when I reach my breaking point #relaxandfocus pic.twitter.com/i2imK51p

— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 22, 2013

