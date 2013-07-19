Super-Eater Kobayashi Can Chug A Gallon Of Milk In 20 Seconds

Competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi took the gallon-of-milk challenge (i.e. drinking a gallon of milk in an hour) — which is considered dangerous — after eating 13 cupcakes in a minute at Uncle Bob’s Self Storage in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.



He finished in 20 seconds, which is mind boggling, and then triumphantly flips the empty jug.

Watch (via Tom Ley of Deadspin):



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.