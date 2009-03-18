"Knowing" Director Alex Proyas Bashes 20th Century Fox

As director Alex Proyas has been doing press for his upcoming Summit film Knowing, he hasn’t been shy about slamming 20th Century Fox, where he made his last movie, I, Robot.

Fox has long been rumoured to be particularly disruptive of the moviemaking process, with CEO Tom Rothman reportedly often demanding directors make their movies more box-office friendly.

The rumours are true, Proyas says. But it wasn’t Rothman himself who told Proyas what to change; he sent his “evil minions to do his bidding,” the director told movie-news Web site CHUD.

During the making of I, Robot, the studio apparently asked Proyas to “inject more jokes” into his adaptation of the Isaac Asimov science fiction fantasy. Who knows if Fox’s changes were responsible for I, Robot‘s lukewarm critical reception, but Proyas says he’ll never work with them again, and he’s warned other directors away from doing so.

He was more concise when he spoke to us at Knowing‘s New York premiere last Monday. “I had a lot of problems with Fox, and I’m not the only filmmaker that had problems; they’re just very interfering,” he said.

Fortunately, he had a better experience, he claims, working for Summit, who gave him more artistic freedom: “They’re a delight to work with, and they’re immensely supportive and just let me do my thing.”

It’s a good thing he has such kind words for Summit because we have a feeling once his comments get back to Fox, they won’t want to work with him again, either.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.