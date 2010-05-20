How Well Do You Know Your Bad-arse Tech Execs?

For all the airy, idealistic talk about changing the world and thinking differently, the technology industry is highly competitive, and sometimes the executives there have to play rough to get ahead.



Still, it’s sometimes shocking to see just how hard-boiled these guys can be, especially when they don’t think their words will be repeated.

We’ve gathered some illuminating quotes from tech execs, mixed them in with words of wisdom from some more conventional bad-asses, and put it all together in the form of a quiz.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.