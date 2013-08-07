INSTANT MBA: Know Why You Need To Tough It Out In A Disengaging Job

Today’s advice comes from Ilya Pozin, CEO of Open Me, via LinkedIn:

“Feeling disengaged on the job has become the new norm. Your boss may suck, your salary might be less than you would prefer, and you may not be feeling challenged … but quitting might not always be an option. The downturn of the job market gave birth to a work environment ripe with disengaged and downtrodden workers. Far too many individuals are staying at jobs they hate, sheerly for the sake of a title and a salary.”

Pozin advises unhappy employees’ to find happiness by separating work from home life, bonding with your coworkers, and most importantly, coming to terms with the situation.

“If leaving isn’t an option, ask yourself why exactly you’ve got to tough it out. This may be in regard to your pay grade or the fact that it’s a necessary step in your career. Keep your reasoning at the forefront of your mind to make working your crappy job just a little easier. Whenever you’re feeling down about your job, remember that it’s paying your bills and filling your resume for the time being.”

