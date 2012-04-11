Two Easy Ways To Find Out Exactly Who's Behind A Job Listing

Photo: NYCArthur/ Flickr

If you’re responding to a blind employment ad — say from Craigslist — it’s hard to write a cover letter that doesn’t sound generic.



But in most cases, there are some simple ways to figure out who to address your cover letter to.

According to Liz Ryan at the Huffington Post, all you need is a little creative Googling:

When you find a blind job ad, read the ad carefully looking for the most un-boilerplate-ish, non-standard-corporate speak phrase you can find. When we spot a distinctive phrase in the job ad, we’re going to use that phrase in a Google search to try and find the employer that placed the job ad. “Seeks a Marketing Manager” of course is not a good choice, because every job ad in creation includes a phrase like that. You’re looking for language that’s a little more distinctive. Ah, here is something!:

“We’ve been selling Christian educational software since 1984 …”

Bingo! You’ll cut and paste that non-generic phrase, in its entirety, into a Google search box, and add quotation marks at each end of the phrase. …

There’s an excellent chance you’ll get the employer’s own website back as one of the top search results. If “We’ve been selling Christian educational software since 1984” is the language they typically use to describe the company in other spots (on the website, in marketing materials, in jobs posted on their website, etc.) your Google search is likely to bring you back to the company’s website, where the same phrase appears.”

Taunee Besson at CareerCast reports that you can get the name of the company from the Post Office if they have a P.O. Box address.

