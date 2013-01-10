Know Which Scams To Look For Before Signing Up For Credit Repair

Photo: statigr.am/thomasronnerud

When people are watching out for scams, they rarely are worried about places looking to help them repair their credit. Still, financial scam expert Steven Weisman thinks that they ought to be.Weisman, of of Scamicide, points out that a credit report dictates more than just whether or not you can get a loan.



“In many states, employers can look at these with regard to whether or not they want to hire you,” he explains, adding that they can also affect your ability to rent or even get insurance.

“People get into trouble and want to see what they can do to fix it,” he says, adding that “some of what credit repair services will promise you is downright criminally fraudulent.”

He shared the biggest credit repair scams going today in hopes that you can avoid them.

Top Credit Repair Scams to Watch out for in 2013

Credit Repair Scam #1: SS-4 Scam

The SS-4 is an application form for an employer identification number. This is the number that businesses and trusts use in lieu of a Social Security number. They effectively create a new credit identity, so a lot of credit repair agencies recommend that you fill out one of these forms.

Sounds good, right? The only problem is that its highly illegal. “It’s patently illegal to use an SS-4 to create a new credit report,” says Weisman. “It’s illegal for a company to suggest that you do it and illegal for you to use the number.” A serious crime, you should never fill out an SS-4 in the process of credit repair.

Credit Repair Scam #2: DIY for P-A-Y

RELATED POSTS

The 3 Biggest Credit Repair Scams Today and How to Avoid Them

Solving the Ultimate Dilemma — How to Build Credit When You Have No Credit History (Video)

Is the Perfect 850 Credit Score Possible to Obtain?

One of the biggest credit repair scams going is credit repair services offering to do things for you that you can do easily on your own. “Disputing charges, requesting an investigation or removing inaccurate or incomplete information is something anyone can do. You don’t need a credit repair service.” Before you sign up for credit repair services, learn what you can do to repair your credit without one. Avoid any companies that try and get you to pay them for things you can do yourself for free.

Credit Repair Scam #3: Up-Front Costs

Credit repair laws prevent credit repair services from charging you up-front costs. “Under the Credit Repair organisations Act, credit repair services can’t require you to pay them until after they’ve completed their services,” says Weisman. He considers any request for payment up-front to be a dead giveaway that you’re dealing with a scam.

Some Things Are Non-Negotiable

A lot of credit repair services will offer to do things that they just can’t do — and neither can anyone else. “Negative information in your credit report doesn’t come off for seven years, regardless of how good you are unless it’s a mistake. Bankruptcies stay on for 10 years. Anyone who says they can negotiate that out is lying to you.” This is another huge red flag that you need to look for credit repair services elsewhere.

Other Common-Sense Red Flags

Any credit repair services that you utilise should be very up front with you about what your rights are, including having you sign forms saying that you received full disclosure of relevant laws. Further, you should read any contracts that they show you before you sign them. If anything sounds fishy, look into it before you sign up.

In Case of Scams…

If you think that you’ve been scammed by credit repair services, it’s time to lawyer up, says Weisman. “If you have had your rights violated by a credit repair company, you can sue them in federal court and not only get your money back but also get punitive damages.” Presumably you can then look for a more reputable credit repair agency than the last one you worked with.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.