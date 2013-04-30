BANKERS SOUND OFF: Here's What I Wish I Knew When I First Started Working On Wall Street

It’s the time of year when college seniors around the country say goodbye to their carefree childhood and get ready to join the real world.



And if that real world is going to be Wall Street, they’re about to experience a totally new way of life — long hours, intense bosses, hard work etc.

But they know that. No one makes it to Wall Street blind.

There are some things, however, that aren’t obvious before you start the job. That’s why we asked some current and former Wall Streeters what they wish they had known on day one.

It’s coming.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.