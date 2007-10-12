How Much Do Senior Public Internet Execs Make?

The Knot (KNOT) just hired Janet Scardino from Reuters as President and Chief Marketing Officer. Her deal provides a window into the current market value of senior executives at small public Internet companies. The bottom line? The 48 year-old Scardino probably makes less than the average 29-year old at a big New York hedge fund, investment bank, or law firm.



$300,000 salary.

Annual cash bonus, minimum of an estimated $100,000 a year.

Restricted stock grant of 50,000 shares, worth about $1.1 million at the current price, which will vest over a four-year term.

