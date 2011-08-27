Look At These Ridiculous Knockoff Gadgets!

Photo: Engadget
Everyone wants to be an innovator, but if it doesn’t come easily, why not rip off someone else?We’ve all probably seen a shady electronics store hawking “genuine” merchandise, but when you take a closer look at the items for sale, none of them seem…real.
It’s because they’re not!
In an attempt to celebrate some of the most shameless and most well-done copying, we’ve gathered 10 copycat gadgets for you here.
This goofy box of a thing is only meant to look like an iPhone. It's actual function is that of a portable fan.
An editor at 1UP was sold a fake DS over eBay! When he received it, he said that even the box it came in felt fake. It had misshaped edges and had clearly been cast from a reverse-engineered mould. The plastic even quickly became discolored after using it for a bit, but it played games perfectly!
It's totally functional, running Gingerbread and making phonecalls. But with a pricetag of only $200, it's hardly the real thing.
It's called the WELLDONE, and it has a 1.2 GHz processor, 512 MB of memory, a removable battery, and an HDMI out port.
Totally fake hardware running official software modelled to look like Windows Mobile 7. For a silly knockoff, it boasts some decent internals: a 1 GHz processor, two MicroSD slots, and WiFi/Bluetooth support.
The real N-Gage was something of a flop, so why bother cloning it? This phone, called the NG, seems to have been made for the media junkie. It can play videos in MP4, 3GP, and AVI formats and has four speakers.
This has been circulating around China lately -- it's called the hiPhone 5, and CNBC reports that it's selling for as little as $31 USD. It's based on the leaked images of Apple's upcoming iPhone 5 -- a thinner body with rounded edges.
It fits a phone functionality into an iPod Nano form factor. If you've ever wanted to do a very convincing Dick Tracy impression and talk into your watch, this is your chance.
Note the left and right click mouse buttons. This MacBook Pro clone might look silly, but it apparently runs a genuine version of OS X. Converted from yuan, it costs around $466.
As far as the internals go, it's got a 1.66 GHz processor, 2GB RAM, and a 320GB hard drive. It could be exactly what you're looking for in a computer, if you're looking for something completely fake.
Something of a masterpiece of a ripoff -- a blogger wrote about a fake Apple Store in China that set off an investigation uncovering 22 more.
