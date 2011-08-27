Look At These Ridiculous Knockoff Gadgets!

Photo: Engadget

Everyone wants to be an innovator, but if it doesn’t come easily, why not rip off someone else?We’ve all probably seen a shady electronics store hawking “genuine” merchandise, but when you take a closer look at the items for sale, none of them seem…real.



It’s because they’re not!

In an attempt to celebrate some of the most shameless and most well-done copying, we’ve gathered 10 copycat gadgets for you here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.