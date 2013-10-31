Terrible Knockoff OSU Shirt Calls The School The 'University Of Ohio State'

Peter Jacobs

Darren Rovell just tweeted out this highly amusing Ohio State University t-shirt design that we can only assume is a poorly done knockoff.

Rather than going with the more traditional OSU name, the shirt — which apparently was being sold at the Meijer in Columbus, Ohio — puts the Buckeyes at the “University of Ohio State.”

