Terrible Knockoff OSU Shirt Calls The School The 'University Of Ohio State'

Darren Rovell just tweeted out this highly amusing Ohio State University t-shirt design that we can only assume is a poorly done knockoff.

Rather than going with the more traditional OSU name, the shirt — which apparently was being sold at the Meijer in Columbus, Ohio — puts the Buckeyes at the “University of Ohio State.”

How Does This Happen: “University of Ohio State” shirt being sold in Columbus pic.twitter.com/mn2lI02WSs (via @mullenmatt)

— darren rovell (@darrenrovell) October 30, 2013

