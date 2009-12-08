Knocking On Doors Pays Off For Edward Jones

Edward Jones, one of the few door-to-door retail brokerage outfits left, has been ranked No. 1 in a survey of financial advisers.



Guess all that knocking really pays off:

Business Journal: For the 17th consecutive year, Edward Jones ranked No. 1 in Registered Rep. magazine’s annual survey of the nation’s five largest financial services firms.

Edward Jones’ overall score was 9.4 out of 10 possible points. Wells Fargo Advisors, the St. Louis-based brokerage division of Wells Fargo & Co. of San Francisco, ranked fifth with 5.5 points.

90-eight per cent of the Edward Jones financial advisers surveyed said they work for the “best firm,” while 97 per cent said they’ll be at Edward Jones two years from now, according to the trade magazine.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.