This Crazy Massive Double Screened Tablet Could Crush The iPad -- Physically

Photo: Business Insider

The anti-iPad, a new tablet called Kno, is coming to market at the end of the year.Why is it the anti-iPad? It’s a monster sized, hefty, dual screen beast that runs Flash and accepts handwriting input from a stylus. It’s not a lite general purpose device. It’s designed for college students.



Click here for photos of the massive dual screen Kno tablet →

Osman Rashid, CEO of Kno, swung by our office with a prototype of the device. We asked him why he made his tablet so big. His answer: “It was a user experience decision.”

“We didn’t start out saying, let’s do a big 14 inch project,” says Rashid. “We measured thousands of books,” and the big screen was the only way to textbooks onto a tablet. The second screen allows students to take notes with a stylus as they’re reading textbooks.

Rashid says with 10 inch screens, only 11% of textbooks fit. At 12.1 inches, only 47% of textbooks fit. At 14 inches 95% of textbooks fit.

There’s no price for the Kno yet. It will be less than $1,000, and “not $999.99” says Rashid.

It sure looks cool, but we told Rashid we thought it was probably going to flop. Selling new consumer electronics seems tough (see: JooJoo). His response: “There’s no reason for it not to work. Customers have been demanding a solution, we’re providing one.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.