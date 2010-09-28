Gigantic Single Screened Tablet Coming From Kno

Photo: Business Insider

Kno, a startup focused on making tablets for college students, says it’s going to offer a single screen version of its tablet.Previously, it was focused on just making a gigantic double screened beast. We saw one in person without the software operating, and it was huge and heavy. The single screen version should be lighter. It should also be cheaper.



See Also: This Crazy Massive Double Screened Tablet Could Crush The iPad — Physically

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.