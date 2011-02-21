Andreessen-Horowitz-Backed Kno On Verge Of Selling Its Massive Tablet Project

Photo: Business Insider

One of Andreessen-Horowitz’s early investments is on the cusp of a major shake up, Kara Swisher reports.Kno, which was making a massive dual-screened 14″ tablet, is about to dump its hardware business and focus entirely on software, says Swisher. (It also offers a single screen version of the tablet.)



Kno is in talks to sell its hardware business with two consumer electronics companies.

It wasn’t hard to predict Kno would run into trouble trying to sell its tablet. It is a heavy, unwieldy beast coming from an unknown startup trying to target college kids who are likely more interested in having an iPad, even if it wasn’t as convenient for school purposes.

When Kno CEO Osman Rashid was in our office last June we told him we thought the Kno would flop. His response: “There’s no reason for it not to work. Customers have been demanding a solution, we’re providing one.”

Swisher says Kno will attempt to become a software services company working on education software for the iPad and Android tablets.

Kno has raised $55 million in funding, with Andreessen Horowitz leading two rounds that totaled $53.5 million.

