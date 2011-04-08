Failed Tablet Startup Kno Is Getting $30 Million In Fresh Cash To Build Software For iPad And Android

This is the Kno. (It’s no mo’.)

Photo: Business Insider

Intel capital is leading a $30 million investment in Kno, a startup that was originally planning on building massive tablets for the college market, All Things D reports.Kno has abandoned its hardware plans and will focus on making iPad and Android software for college students.



Kno’s tablets were heavy and huge thanks to a dual 14″ screen design. It was intentionally large, though, because CEO Osman Rashid said it was what students wanted and needed.

But Kno decided it didn’t want to go toe to toe with all the established hardware players. It will licence the hardware design to Intel, who will take the design to OEM partners.

Conde Nast’s parent company Advance Publications is also participating in this new round of funding which will put Kno’s total at $85 million.

