Check Out This French Blog That Knits The News

Photo: Delit Mail

French blog “Delit Maille” has an interesting idea when it comes to bringing you the news. Instead of using words or pictures, the blog’s creator depicts scenes from top news stories using needles and wool.



According to The Local, the blog’s founder was inspired by a knit-your-own Royal Wedding kit and posted her first creation (a depiction of the infamous DSK incident, seen here) in May.

Since then she’s tackled international politics, show business and music with her knitting.

