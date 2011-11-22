Check Out This French Blog That Knits The News

Nick Jardine
DSK

Photo: Delit Mail

French blog “Delit Maille” has an interesting idea when it comes to bringing you the news. Instead of using words or pictures, the blog’s creator depicts scenes from top news stories using needles and wool. 

According to The Local, the blog’s founder was inspired by a knit-your-own Royal Wedding kit and posted her first creation (a depiction of the infamous DSK incident, seen here) in May.

Since then she’s tackled international politics, show business and music with her knitting. 

Silvio Berlusconi turns on the charm

Barak Obama and Nicolas Sarkozy hang out at the G20 Summit

Nicolas Sarkozy and Muamar Qaddafi enjoy a lunch in 2007

A reenactment of the infamous DSK incident in May

L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt

And here's Lady Gaga!

And a commemorative Amy Winehouse

Facing a eurozone crisis, Nicolas Sarkozy reaches out to Angela Merkel

Prince William on his wedding day

Nicolas Sarkozy with his wife in a flower bed.

Want more?

Check out this Norwegian ghost town >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.