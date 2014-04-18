Knight's Player Alex McKinnon Has Movement In His Arms After Tackle That Left Him Quadriplegic

Alex McKinnon. Photo: Getty/ Renee McKay

Newcastle forward Alex McKinnon has increasing movement in his right arm and a small amount of movement in his left arm just three weeks after the 22-year-old suffered a horrific neck injury during a rugby league tackle on March 24.

The lifting tackle by three Melbourne Storm players left him with two fractured vertebrae and spinal injuries and doctors diagnosed him as quadriplegic.

McKinnon has been moved from intensive care and into a spinal rehabilitation ward in a Sydney hospital.

A Knight’s spokesperson has said: “While there is a long road ahead for Alex, these small improvements continue to lift his spirits, as does the overwhelming amount of support he is receiving.”

Since McKinnon’s accident the NRL instructed the match review committee to sanction players who lift players beyond the horizontal where there is a threat of injury to the head and neck.

While in hospital, McKinnon announced his engagement to his childhood sweetheart, Teigan Power, and his intention to walk down the aisle with her.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.