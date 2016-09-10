These are the 12 most popular private jet destinations every year

If you are ultra-rich, turning up to an event in a private jet is all part of being in one the world’s most exclusive clubs.

Owning a private jet is not only incredibly luxurious, it is amazingly practical in terms of time and security, especially if your work requires you to attend exclusive events around the world.

Every year, luxury estate agents Knight Frank and high net worth individual research firm Wealth-X release a massive report on everything the world’s richest spend their money on, where they go, and what makes them tick.

In the report it also gives some fascinating insight into when and where the world’s richest use their private jets and what events trigger these trips.

Davos Switzerland -- The World Economic Forum brings together thousands of the most rich and powerful people in the world every January for a conference. So it is only natural that the alpine town is beset with private jets for the duration of the meeting. Business Insider The Masters Augusta, US -- The golfing tournament is a go-to event for the wealthy in Georgia every April. The report says there has been an 18% rise in private jet traffic between 2012 to 2014. Getty The Kentucky Derby, US -- The annual horse racing event in May has become even more popular with the super rich for gambling and partying. Private jets going to the event are 90% down to wealthy Americans and a 15% rise in traffic has been recorded between 2012 and 2014. Getty Monaco Grand Prix -- The principality is the rich person's playground and the event in May is one of the micro-state's jewels in the crown. 83% of the private jets to the event are from non-Monaco domiciled rich people. Getty Felipe Massa of Brazil and Williams drives during the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 24, 2015. Aspen Ideas Festival, US -- The week-long event in June is attended by designers, politicians, diplomats, presidents, musicians, artists, and writers which explains the high private jet traffic. Getty Art Basel, Switzerland -- The art event in June is where the ultra-rich mingle to see the latest pieces of work as well as attending the most exclusive parties of the year. Between 2012 to 2014, there has been a 12% rise in traffic. Flickr/g.sighele. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0. Frieze, UK -- The art festival is hosted in London every October and is a chance for the richest people in the world to see some of the best new or established artists' work and potentially splash thousands or even millions on the art displays. Getty Thanksgiving, US -- The family focused US holiday in November causes some of the wealthiest people in the world to jump on a private jet and head home for the long weekend. Many may jet to New York where they can see the famous Macy's Day Parade. gary718/Shutterstock Art Basel, Miami -- In December every year, the wealthy and the avant garde join forces on Miami beach, to see art shows and exhibitions. But it's also seen as one big party where the rich mingle. Between 2012 and 2014 there was a 28% jump in private jet traffic for the event. Getty

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.