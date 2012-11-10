Knight Capital Discloses A Bunch Of Legal Issues From The Technical Glitch That Almost Sank The Company In August

Photo: YouTube/nysetv1

In August, market maker Knight Capital lost $440 million in half an hour when a new algorithm they had installed in their trading system fired off loads of errant trades.Now we know what kind of legal fallout the firm faces.



In it’s most recent 10Q filing, the company disclosed that it is being investigated by the SEC.

Not only that, but a bunch of Knight customers are suing the firm because of losses they incurred when the company’s stock price plummeted after the glitch.

In terms of the customer lawsuits, there are two and they’re both class-action suits.

Knight believes “that the outcome of each of the matters will not have a material adverse effect on the consolidated financial condition of the Company, although they might be material to operating results for any particular period, depending, in part, upon operating results for that period.”

From the 10Q:

Legal

On August 17, 2012, we were named as a defendant in an action entitled Osgood v. Knight Capital Group, Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee. Generally, this putative class action complaint alleges that Knight failed to disclose both its intention to install a new algorithm and the risks associated with such an algorithm. The plaintiff asserts claims under Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5 of the federal securities laws and Tennessee statutes and common law, claiming that he and a class of Knight shareholders who purchased the Company’s Class A common stock between February 29, 2012 and August 1, 2012, paid an inflated price. The plaintiff has 120 days to serve Knight with the complaint, but has not yet done so.

On October 26, 2012, the Company, its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas M. Joyce, and its Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Steven Bisgay, were named as defendants in an action entitled Fernandez v. Knight Capital Group, Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. Generally, this putative class action complaint alleges that the defendants made material misstatements and/or failed to disclose matters related to the events of August 1. The plaintiff asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20 and Rule 10b-5 of the federal securities laws, claiming that he and a class of the Company’s shareholders who purchased the Company’s Class A common stock between January 19, 2012 and August 1, 2012 paid an inflated price. The plaintiff has not yet served any of the defendants with the complaint…

Regulatory

Subsequent to the August 1 technology issue, the SEC and other regulators commenced on-site examinations of the firm’s capital and liquidity condition. Those onsite examinations have concluded. Further, on or about August 9, 2012, the SEC began an examination, related to the technology issue, of the firm’s compliance with SEC Rule 15c3-5 (the “Market Access Rule”) and other rules and regulations. The SEC issued a formal order of investigation concerning the Company and the firm on August 29, 2012. The Company is cooperating with the regulators.

Business Insider spoke to software quality assurance expert Lev Lesokhin after Knight’s glitch to understand how it happened. He works for CAST, a company that visualizes inherent risks in financial software systems.

Lesokhin told us he believed that the problem at Knight was caused by dead code in their trading software. The new software they installed triggered the dead code and brought it back to life kind of like Frankenstein. That’s why the program spit out a bunch of unexpected trades.

“Most IT applications have dead code,” Leskhin said. “It’s in there just hanging out in the code base but none of the live modules are calling it. If you don’t have structural oversight then you don’t know if your new live code could be calling the dead code.”

The result, apparently, can be a bunch of legal trouble.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.