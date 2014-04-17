TSA Officers Find Knife Hidden Inside An Enchilada

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — A woman is facing a possible fine after federal officials say they found a knife inside an enchilada in her bag during security screening at a Northern California airport.

Transportation Security Administration spokesman Nico Melendez says the 8 and a-half inch long blade was found Monday at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport.

The passenger, who has not been identified, said she made the enchilada over the weekend, and didn’t know how the knife got into the bag. She was questioned by Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies, but then cleared to board her flight.

Melendez says the TSA will review the case, and the passenger could be issued a fine for carrying a concealed weapon.

