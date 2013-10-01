Random Knife Attack On Upper West Side Leaves 4 Injured

An “emotionally disturbed man”

stabbed four peopleon Manhattan’s Upper West Side Tuesday morning, NY 1 reports.

The victims include a 3-year-old boy, who was stabbed in the arm.

The attack — which occurred shortly before 8 a.m. along a bike path near West 63rd Street in Riverside Park — appears to be random, and police took the suspect into custody, according to Gothamist.

A construction worker at the scene said he witnessed a homeless man taking a pair of scissors apart and stabbing people, Gothamist reports.

One female victim is in serious condition. Victims were transported to local hospitals after the attack.

