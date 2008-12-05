Knicks's Stephon Marbury Going Ahead With $40 Million Jet Purchase

The Knicks were just named the NBA’s most valuable franchise by Forbes, which estimated the team’s worth at $613 million. Y(eah, yeah, we know.) Even still, Stephon Marbury’s purchase of a private plane is a bit bizarre: He’d rather travel without the team? Or, perhaps, he just plans to fly around this season instead of warming the bench? But it does show that people are still willing to drop $40 million on a jet in this economy.



Page Six: STEPHON Marbury, the unwanted Knicks guard, is going ahead with buying a $40 million private jet, as Page Six first reported back in August. Although Marbury has yet to play this season, and the Knicks brass can’t find any other team willing to take on his $21 million salary, the untradeable Coney Island native is awaiting delivery of the aircraft, according to the buzz at SoHo’s Salt restaurant. “He already paid a large deposit in the multimillions and has no plans to try to cancel the order,” said one source. Since the top NBA teams have their own jets, and the less-flush teams travel by charter, it’s a mystery why Marbury would buy his own plane – unless he expects his future teammates to dislike him as much as the Knick players do and he feels the need to travel solo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.