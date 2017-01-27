The Knicks are reportedly 'determined' to trade Carmelo Anthony and go all-in on Kristraps Porzingis

It looks like Phil Jackson and the New York Knicks are giving into an inevitable rebuild.

According to Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks have continued to shop Carmelo Anthony, calling up the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers to gauge interest.

ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Knicks gauded the Cleveland Cavaliers’ interest in trading Kevin Love for Anthony. The Cavs reportedly rejected the offer.

Wojnarowski reports that Jackson is “determined” to find a trade Anthony would accept before the February 23 trade deadline. In doing so, Jackson hopes to rid the Knicks of Anthony’s contract to begin rebuilding around Kristaps Porzingis.

Anthony holds a no-trade clause, which allows him to shoot down any potential trade. Anthony has publicly stated his desire to remain in New York, and in a meeting with Phil Jackson, reportedly told him he’s not interested in waiving the no-trade clause. However, Anthony told Newsday in January that he would consider waiving the clause if the Knicks wanted to rebuild.

After a promising 14-10 start, the Knicks have gone just 4-14 since Christmas, falling to 20-27 on the season.

