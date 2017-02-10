Knicks release second scathing statement on Charles Oakley calling his explanation of scuffle at MSG 'pure fiction'

The relationship between former forward Charles Oakley and the New York Knicks continues to get uglier following a physical altercation between Oakley and security on Wednesday.

During the Knicks-Clippers game, cameras caught Oakley getting into an altercation with security who told him he had to leave the game.

Oakley had reportedly been making comments to Knicks owner James Dolan, with whom Oakley has a contentious relationship.

The Knicks immediately released a statement following the incident, saying Oakley had been acting “in a highly in appropriate and completely abusive manner,” adding he was “a great Knick” and they hope “he gets help soon.”

On Thursday, as Oakley made media rounds defending himself, saying the incident was unprovoked, the Knicks released a scathing statement, calling Oakley’s account “pure fiction.”

Oakley was upset about the initial statement, telling The Unefeated’s Mike Wise, “Right there, attacking my character like that — not making it about the moment but something bigger that’s wrong with me? — I couldn’t believe it. I don’t know how you do that. I don’t.”

He also told Wise that he’s heard from employees that they are to inform Dolan if he is in the building. Oakley said he attended a Knicks game last year and was told by security to stay where he was because Dolan doesn’t want him in the building.

Witnesses to the incident told the New York Times on Wednesday that Oakley’s behaviour didn’t warrant an ejection or removal like the one that later occurred.

Ultimately, it seems like neither side will come to an agreement on what, exactly, happened. But neither comes out looking good in the incident, and TNT analyst and former Indiana Pacer Reggie Miller may have best summed up how the Knicks will look to the rest of the NBA.

If you’re a FA to be, why would you play for an Owner who treats the past greats like this or a President who stabs star player in the back?

— Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) February 9, 2017

