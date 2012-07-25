The Knicks Quietly Made Their Best Free Agency Move Of The Summer Today

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A week after botching the Jeremy Lin situation, the Knicks picked up shooting guard Ronnie Brewer today on a one-year deal.Brewer isn’t a game-changer, but he’s a solid role player who can fill in at two-guard until Iman Shumpert recovers from a knee injury.



After signing Jason Kidd to a three-year deal, trading for a possibly out-of-shape Raymond Felton, unloading players and picks for Marcus Camby, and letting go of Jeremy Lin and Landry Fields, it’s unquestionably the team’s best move of the offseason.

Brewer started for Chicago last year. Even though he’s not exactly a perfect fit for NY from an offensive standpoint, he’s still a strong perimeter defender — the team’s only good individual perimeter defender, to be honest.

