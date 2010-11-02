New York Knicks Sell Out Season Tickets, Even Without LeBron

Photo: AP Images

Who needs LeBron? Apparently the addition of Amar’e Stoudemire and a few other spare parts was enough to pique the interest of New York Knicks fans, who have bought up all of the team’s season ticket inventory for this year, according to Sports Business Journal.The team sold 4,000 new season ticket subscriptions for this season, which combined with a 92% renewal rate has increased revenue by over $21 million.



Granted, most of those renewals had to be to turned in before James made his “decision” to not play in New York.

