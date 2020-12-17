WHERE ARE THEY NOW? All of the Knicks point guards since 2010

Kathy Kmonicek/AP Images; Matt Slocum/AP Images; Seth Wenig/AP Images Jeremy Lin, Jose Calderon, and Raymond Felton are some point guards who have played for the Knicks.

The New York Knicks have been unable to find a long-term answer at point guard for over a decade.

Entering the 2020-21 season, the Knicks still have a glaring hole at the position.

Here are all of the point guards to suit up for the Knicks since 2010.

The New York Knicks have a unique problem: they cannot find a point guard.

Whether it’s through the draft, free agency, or trades, the Knicks have not been able to find an answer at the NBA’s most stacked position. While teams like the Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers, or Toronto Raptors have found the guy at point guard for years, the Knicks are still searching.

As the Knicks prepare to kick off the 2020-21 season with yet another lacklustre rotation at guard, here is where all of the guards who have started for the Knicks since 2010 are today.

Raymond Felton had two stints at the Knicks’ starting point guard, in 2010-11 and 2012-14. He helped oversee the team’s best season in two decades in ’12-13.

Alan Diaz/AP Images

Felton is currently a free agent and still hoping to play in the NBA. He last played for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2018-19.

Rick Scuteri/AP Images

Chauncey Billups came to the Knicks in the Carmelo Anthony trade in 2011. He started in 21 games for the Knicks and was bought out the following offseason.

John Raoux/AP Images

Billups last played in 2014. He has since worked as an ESPN analyst and joined the LA Clippers this offseason as an assistant coach.

Duane Burleson/AP Images

Toney Douglas started 30 for the Knicks between 2009-2012, averaging 8 points per game. He was traded in the summer of 2012.

Tony Dejak/AP Images

Douglas went on to play for six teams in five seasons, his last season in the NBA coming in 2016. He played professionally in Turkey and Spain as recently as February 2020.

Antonio Calanni/AP Images

Jeremy Lin had a breakout as the Knicks point guard in 2012 and momentarily looked like the team’s saviour. However, the team opted not to match his 3-year, $US25 million contract the next summer in free agency.

Seth Wenig/AP Images

Lin bounced around the NBA, playing for six teams in seven years from 2012-2019. He played in China last season and is hoping to return to the NBA.

STR/AFP/Getty Images

Baron Davis started 14 games for the Knicks in 2011-12, his 13th season. His season ended with a knee injury in the playoffs.

Seth Wenig/AP Images

Davis has not played since that season. He has since worked as an analyst and is also involved in entertainment and business.

Ann-Sophie Fjello-Jensen/AP Images

33-year-old Mike Bibby started four games for the Knicks in 2011-12, his last season in the NBA.

Nick Wass/AP Images

Bibby has since played in the Big 3, coached high school basketball, and appears to still be involved in training NBA prospects.

Mike Ehrmann/BIG3/Getty Images

40-year-old Jason Kidd played a key role in the Knicks’ 54-win season in 2012-13.

Duane Burleson/AP Images

Kidd retired after that season. He has since coached the Nets and Bucks and is now an assistant coach with the Lakers.

Jeff Chiu/AP Images

Pablo Prigioni was 35 years old when he came from Spain to play for the Knicks. He spent three seasons in New York.

Jim Mone/AP Images

Prigioni played until 2016. He is now an assistant coach with the Timberwolves.

Matteo Marchi/Getty Images

Beno Udrih joined the Knicks in 2013-14 for his 10th NBA season. He was waived midseason.

Nick Wass/AP Images

Udrih played three more seasons in the NBA before playing internationally. He is now an assistant coach with the Pelicans.

Alius Koroliovas/Euroleague Basketball/Getty Images

Jose Calderon came to the Knicks in a 2014 trade. He started 112 games over two seasons before being traded in 2016.

Matt Slocum/AP Images

Calderon played until 2019. He spent the last year working with the National Basketball Players Association.

Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images

Shane Larkin was traded to the Knicks in the same deal as Calderon. He started 22 games for them in 2014-15.

Matt Slocum/AP Images

Larkin bounced around the NBA until 2018. He has since played professionally in Turkey.

Darko Vojinovic/AP Images

Alexey Shved came to the Knicks in a 2015 trade involving Prigioni. He played in 16 games with the Knicks before leaving the NBA.

Matt Slocum/AP Images

Shved now plays professionally in Russia.

Mike Kireev/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Langston Galloway became a surprising contributor for the Knicks from 2014-2016 after going undrafted.

Carlos Osorio/AP Images

Galloway has since played for the Pelicans, Kings, and Pistons. He signed with the Phoenix Suns this season.

David Zalubowski/AP Images

The Knicks traded to get Jerian Grant in the 2015 draft. He played in 76 games, starting six of them before being traded the next offseason.

Brandon Dill/AP Images

Grant is now on the Rockets after playing for the Bulls, Magic, and Wizards.

Kim Klement/AP Images

The Knicks traded for Derrick Rose in 2016. After a strong start to the season, the Knicks eventually let him walk in free agency.

Carlos Osorio/AP Images

Rose is now a member of the Pistons.

Nick Wass/AP Images

Brandon Jennings appeared in 58 games for the Knicks, starting 11 of them, in 2016-17. He was waived mid-season.

David Zalubowski/AP Images

Jennings’ last season in the NBA came in 2017-18. He played in Russia in 2018-19, and is now involved in fashion.

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Ron Baker, an undrafted guard, appeared in 92 games over three seasons with the Knicks.

Seth Wenig/AP Images

Baker played in Russia in 2019-20.

Mike Kireev/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The Knicks brought in Jarrett Jack for the 2017-18 season. He started 56 games.

David Zalubowski/AP Images

The 2017-18 season was Jack’s last in the NBA, though he has played in the G League in hopes of making his way back to the league.

via G League/YouTube

Ramon Sessions started three of his 13 games with the Knicks in 2017-18.

Nick Wass/AP Images

Sessions hasn’t played in the NBA since 2018 but is still hoping for another shot.

Seffi Magriso/Euroleague Basketball/Getty Images

Emmanuel Mudiay started 56 games across a season and a half.

Mary Altaffer/AP Images

Mudiay is currently a free agent after spending the 2019-20 season with the Jazz.

Michael Ainsworth/AP Images

Trey Burke appeared in 69 games with the Knicks from 2017-2019.

Michael Dwyer/AP Images

Burke has been in and out of the NBA but is now with the Mavericks.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Knicks drafted Frank Ntilikina with the 8th pick in 2017. He has averaged 6 points per game on 36% shooting in 178 games since. He is still with the team today.

Kathy Willens/AP Images

The Knicks acquired Dennis Smith Jr. from the Mavericks in the trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas. Smith has averaged 9 points on 38% shooting in 55 games with the Knicks. He is still on the team.

Carlos Osorio/AP Images

Elfrid Payton started 36 of his 45 games with the Knicks last season. He is still with the team.

Mary Altaffer/AP Images

