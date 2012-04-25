Here's How The Knicks Can Still Avoid The Miami Heat Buzzsaw In The Playoffs

Photo: AP

The New York Knicks have had a mess of a season.But thanks to their recent winning ways and the Orlando Magic completely falling apart they find themselves with a fighting chance at the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.



To get the sixth seed the Knicks need to win their final two games against the Los Angeles Clippers and Charlotte Bobcats.

Meanwhile the Magic would need to lose their final two games against the Bobcats and the Memphis Grizzlies.

That would leave the Knicks and Magic tied with the same record, but New York owns the tiebreaker, so it would finish sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Getting the sixth seed means the Knicks would avoid playing against the Chicago Bulls or the Miami Heat in the first round.

New York would match up against the Indiana Pacers in the first round, a team NO ONE sees as a real threat since it has zero stars that can take over a game.

Playing the Pacers in the first round would also give the Knicks more time to see how Carmelo Anthony and Amar’e Stoudemire mesh in Mike Woodson’s offence and be much more prepared for the Heat or Bulls in the second round.

