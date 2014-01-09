Knicks' J.R. Smith Fined $US50,000 For Repeatedly Trying To Untie People's Shoes

J.R. Smith of the New York Knicks officially got fined $US50,000 by the NBA for trying to untie opponent players’ shoes during games.

Smith was warned after untying Shawn Marion’s shoes during a free throw attempt on Sunday:

Then he tried to do it again two days later to Greg Monroe of the Pistons:

The NBA didn’t tolerate it the second time and Smith was fined $US50,000. Brooklyn Nets head coach Jason Kidd got hit with a similar fine earlier this season for a soda-spilling incident.

Here’s the statement from the league (via SBNation):

“New York Knicks guard J.R. Smith has been fined $US50,000 for recurring instances of unsportsmanlike conduct, it was announced today by Rod Thorn, President, Basketball Operations. During the Knicks’ 92-80 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 5, at American Airlines Center, Smith untied the shoelace of Mavericks’ forward Shawn Marion during a free throw attempt. After Smith was warned by the league office to refrain from further conduct of this nature, he attempted to repeat the action last night during New York’s 89-85 win over the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden.”

