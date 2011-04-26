The Knicks Still Haven't Won A Playoff Series Since Patrick Ewing Left

Photo: AP

In 15 seasons with the Knicks, Patrick Ewing took his team to the Eastern Conference Finals four times and to the NBA Finals twice, all of them ending in disappointment.Compared to what Knicks fans have seen recently, however, that was the Golden Era of basketball in New York.



The Ewing-led Knicks may have never won an NBA title, but after being swept by the Celtics in the first round of this year’s NBA playoffs, the Knicks have not won a playoff series since Ewing was still with the team.

In 11 years since Ewing left New York, the Knicks have been to the playoffs three times. All three years, the Knicks lost in the first round. And two of those years, the Knicks were swept out of the NBA’s second-season.

Here is a breakdown of the Knicks, year-by-year, since Ewing last played home games in Madison Square Garden…

The Knicks haven’t won a playoff game since 2001 when they fell to the Raptors three games to two. Since then the Knicks were swept by the Nets in the first round of the 2004 playoffs and swept by the Heat this year.

Certainly things are looking up for the Knicks with the addition of Carmelo Anthony. The teams has still only played 30 games with with the current configuration. A full season next year to gel, could lead to brighter days in the playoffs.

Of course, the irony here is that the Knicks have stunk since Ewing left, so in a roundabout way, Ewing himself kills “The Ewing Theory.” But if the Knicks do decide to part ways with head coach Mike D’Antoni (as has been speculated), maybe, just maybe, they should consider hiring a certain Orlando Magic assistant coach. A guy named Patrick Ewing.

Data via Basketball-Reference.com.

