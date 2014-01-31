An NBA Game May Actually Be A Hotter Ticket Than The Super Bowl This Weekend

Demand for Super Bowl tickets on the secondary market has been down this year due to a combination of factors, including early fear of bad weather and two teams without traditionally large fan bases.

However, if you want to see and be seen, there is another game this weekend on the other side of the river that is the place to be.

Taking advantage of the New York-New Jersey Super Bowl buzz, the NBA scheduled LeBron James and the Miami Heat to play the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

The Garden is always a big draw for celebrities. But with even more celebrities in town participating in Super Bowl festivities, this could be the biggest celebrity turnout ever and demand for tickets appears to be huge.

According to TiqIQ, there are more than 6,000 tickets available for the game at various sites with an average price of $US523. For comparison, there are less than 10,000 tickets available for the Super Bowl in a stadium that seats 79,000 people. Madison Square Garden has a capacity of 18,200.

More impressively, courtside tickets are being sold for as much as $US10,500 each, while the most expensive Super Bowl tickets are only slightly more at $US11,500 each.

The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in this country and it is not even close. But the place to be this weekend is Madison Square Garden.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.