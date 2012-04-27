The One Number That Tells You Why No One Knows Anything About The Knicks-Heat Series

Photo: Getty Images/Al Bello

The New York Knicks’ starting lineup for Game 1 against the Heat has started one game together this season, Howard Beck of the NYT points out.One game.



And that should tell you all you need to know about this series — we have no idea what to expect because the current versions of these two teams haven’t played against each other all year.

The Heat and the Knicks have played three times this year:

The first game came when Carmelo Anthony was injured and the Knicks were in utter disarray.

The second game came at the tail end of Linsanity.

The third game came when Amar’e Stoudemire was hurt and the Knicks were blowing teams out with Carmelo playing power forward.

We simply have no clue how this Knicks team (version 4.0 with Carmelo, Amar’e, and no Lin) will match-up against Miami.

On paper, you’d think that the Amar’e-less version of the Knicks that played Miami tough in MSG a few weeks ago had the best chance to beat the Heat.

Why? Because the Heat’s primary weakness is defending the three-point line, and NY can really bury threes when they play Carmelo, Steve Novak, and JR Smith together.

But on the other hand Chris Bosh dominated the Knicks in that third game, so maybe Stoudemire’s presence will give NY a lift.

Basically, it’s all guess work, because we 1) haven’t seen this Knicks team play together for an extended period of time, 2) haven’t seen them play Miami.

To complicate things even more, the Heat were still experimenting with their lineups as recently as last week.

This series is impossible to handicap. Anyone who says they have a good idea of what to expect is lying because there is no body of evidence on which to base those conclusions.

We won’t know anything until tomorrow afternoon. Should be fun.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.