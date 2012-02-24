Knicks Fans: Don't Worry, Your Team Will Still Be Legit After They Lose To The Heat Tonight

Photo: AP Images

In case you’ve decided to completely disconnect yourself from society and have no idea what’s going on right now: Jeremy Lin and the New York Knicks travel to Miami Thursday night to take on the Heat.Yes, the same Miami Heat team that is absolutely mowing down everyone and anyone that gets in its way. It also happens to feature the best player on the planet in LeBron James, by the way.



So no one should start jumping ship and say the Knicks are not the real deal if they’re blown out on national television.

Lin’s Knicks already lost twice against New Orleans and New Jersey, recovering quickly with wins versus playoff contenders Dallas and Atlanta. Carmelo Anthony’s return hasn’t been, and won’t be, a problem.

From the beginning, Linsanity has been about how much better New York is now that it FINALLY has a true point guard running the offence. With the additions of Melo and J.R. Smith it’ll take a while for this team to completely gel.

Keep in mind, the compact schedule means the new look Knicks have had little time to practice together. If anything, they should be given even more credit for reaching .500 and moving up in the Eastern Conference playoff picture amidst so many roster shakeups.

Translation: Losing to Miami won’t mean the Knicks are frauds.

Come playoff time, Lin will have more than 40 games as the starting point guard. Carmelo, J.R., Amar’e Stoudemire, and everyone else will understand their newly defined roles. The defence will only get better.

And most importantly, the Knicks will be battle-tested and ready for any team in a seven game series, even the vaunted Miami Heat.

