Report: New York Knicks fire head coach Derek Fisher

Scott Davis

According to ESPN, the New York Knicks have fired head coach Derek Fisher.

Fisher was hired last season by Knicks president Phil Jackson as part of a team and culture overhaul.

In Fisher’s first year, the Knicks were a franchise-worst 17-65. This season, the Knicks are more respectable 23-31, but have lost nine of their last ten games, in danger of falling out of the playoffs.

Fisher’s record with the Knicks was 40-96.

We will update this post as details emerge.

