This Alley-Oop On A Perfect Out-Of-Bounds Play Captures Everything The Knicks Are Doing Well Right Now

Photo: YouTube

The Knicks are off to a fantastic start thanks to a combination of great ball movement on the perimeter by guards Jason Kidd and Raymond Felton, unselfish decision-making from Carmelo Anthony, solid pick-and-roll play from Tyson Chandler, and savvy coaching from Mike Woodson.



All of that is on display in this play.

The Knicks were up five points with five minutes left against the Nuggets last night when Woodson drew up a whimsical double hand-off alley-oop on an out-of-bounds play. Anthony took the ball on the in-bounds pass and threw it to Chandler at the high post. Chandler then handed it back to a cutting Anthony, who handed it off to Jason Kidd, who threw an alley-oop over to a diving Chandler.

Sounds confusing, but just watch.

Many of the things that made this play work perfectly are the same things that are allowing the Knicks play so well right now. The Knicks won, sending them to 15-5:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.