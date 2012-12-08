How The Knicks Destroyed LeBron James And The Heat Again

Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images/AFP/File

Guard Raymond Felton made six of New York’s 18 three-pointers as the Knicks used a long-range barrage to hand the Miami Heat their first home loss of the NBA season, 112-92.Reigning NBA champions Miami had won their first eight home games of the season, and this Thursday’s defeat came despite 31 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists from Heat superstar Lebron James.



Felton led the Knicks with 27 points. Steve Novak scored 18 points — nailing four three-pointers — and J.R. Smith and Jason Kidd both connected on three from beyond the arc for the Knicks, who won their fifth straight game despite the absence of Carmelo Anthony.

Anthony sat out after having stitches to close a laceration on the middle finger of his left hand which he suffered late in a victory over Charlotte on Wednesday.

He warmed up before the game, but the Knicks announced shortly before tip-off that he wouldn’t play.

The Heat just couldn’t take advantage. Dwyane Wade endured a 3-for-13 night from the floor, contributing 13 points, while Heat centre Chris Bosh made just 3-of-12 from the floor and scored 12.

The contest was tied at halftime, but the Knicks connected on eight of their 13 three-point attempts in the third period to seize control.

The Knicks solidified their hold on the top spot in the Eastern Conference, while the Heat suffered their second straight defeat after a shocking loss to the league-worst Wizards in Washington on Tuesday.

The teams entered the game with the top two records in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks at 13-4 and the Heat at 12-4.

Now at 14-4, the Knicks are off to their best start since the 1995-96 season and have beaten the Heat twice. They routed Miami by 20 points in New York in their season-opener.

