KNICKS COACH MIKE D'ANTONI QUITS

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports that New York Knicks coach Mike D’Antoni has resigned.Wojnarowski reports that the decision was “mutual” and based on conflicts over the future of the team.



Huge shocker!

Reports surfaced early this morning that D’Antoni had lost control of the team, and that superstar forward Carmelo Anthony was unhappy.

ESPN’s Chris Broussard reported that D’Antoni wouldn’t be back next year even if he survived this season.

But apparently D’Antoni saw the writing on the wall and decided to step down early.

Players are “stunned/upset,” according to New York Times beat reporter Howard Beck.

The Knicks are only a few weeks removed from riding high on the play of Jeremy Lin. But now they are 2-8 in their last 10 games, and have slipped to 9th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

More importantly, the team has looked lifeless and disorganized over the course their current six-game losing streak.

They play the Blazers tonight at the Garden … should be quite the atmosphere.

Assistant coach Mike Woodson, who used to coach the Atlanta Hawks, will take the reins for the time being.

