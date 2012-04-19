5 Ridiculous Stats From The Knicks' 118-Point Outburst Against The Celtics

Photo: Fox Sports

The Knicks exploded last night with a big 118-110 win against the Boston Celtics.Carmelo Anthony had a triple double. The Knicks made 19 threes and shot 59% from beyond the arc. And the Steve Novak/JR Smith combo shot 15/20 from three.



Here are five other nuggets about last night’s strange game:

The Knicks bench outscored the Celtics bench 55-2.

Tyson Chandler shot 9-10, his only miss was a botched wide-open alley oop.

Paul Pierce took 18 free throws. The entire Knicks team took 17.

The Knicks played eight guys. Four of them took 10 or more shots to shoot a combined 38-60 (63%). Four of them took four or less shots to shoot a combined 4-14 (28%).

Celtics guards Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley shoot 26% on threes in their careers combined. They made 7-10 threes last night.

It was all offence, all the time, everywhere at MSG last night.

