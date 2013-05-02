The Knicks And Celtics Got Into A Post-Game Dust Up, And A Guy Who Didn't Even Play Was In The Middle Of It

The Boston Celtics upset the New York Knicks 92-86 in Game 5 on Wednesday night to force a Game 6.



Boston’s defence threw New York totally out of sorts, JR Smith took awful shots, Kevin Garnett was clutch, and Carmelo Anthony had his second-struggle bad game.

But all of that could potentially be overshadowed by a small scuffle that flared up after the game.

When the final whistle blew, the players were walking past each other toward their respective lockerrooms when words were exchanged. Raymond Felton and Carmelo Anthony were the Knicks players involved, while Jordan Crawford was at the centre of things for the Celtics.

Crawford, who didn’t even play and has been generally awful since joining the team, can be seeing jawing at Carmelo here:

There is Twitter speculation that he may have been saying some nasty things about Carmelo’s wife, LaLa Anthony. But unless you’re a professional lip-reader, it’s impossible and unfair to say definitively.

These two teams clashed back in January, and there were wild, unsourced, and unsubstantiated rumours about the Celtics talking about Carmelo’s wife that time too.

After the game, Carmelo was asked about Crawford and he said, “I’m not thinking about Jordan Crawford right now… I don’t even think be deserves for you to be typing right now.”

Tensions are clearly high now that the Knicks are wobbling a bit.

In the full video, it appears that Felton was the one who talked first. But the camera angle doesn’t really catch it all.

Game 6 is Friday:

